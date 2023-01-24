**Related Video Above: Baby hippo Fritz nibbles on big sister, Fiona.**

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — Happy birthday, Fiona! Cincinnati’s beloved hippo Fiona is turning 6 years old Tuesday.

According to the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden, celebrations will be lowkey due to the uncertainty of the weather, however, there will still be goodies and prizes!

The birthday girl will of course get a cake “fit for a Queen” and the zoo will share via Facebook Live at 2 p.m.

Cincinnati Zoo Director Thane Maynard expects that it will be warm enough for the hippos to be out on Tuesday afternoon, so visitors may be able to wish her a happy birthday in person.

“There’s also the option to watch the birthday action on the live hippo cam that’s available to members and virtual members,” said Maynard.

Fiona fans are also encouraged to enter the Ultimate Hippo Getaway through Jan. 31. One lucky winner will have the opportunity to meet all four hippos and much more!

The Zoo said Ohio businesses are also celebrating the big day, including Chunky, Chunky Hippo at Graeters Ice Cream.

For more information about Fiona’s big day, click here.