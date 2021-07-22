Happy birthday, Cleveland! City celebrates 225 years

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Thursday, July 22, 2021 marks the city of Cleveland’s 225th birthday!

The city will have a celebration in Public Square at 11 a.m.

There will be a wreath-laying ceremony in front of the Moses Cleaveland statue.

According to the Early Settlers Association, General Cleaveland arrived at the mouth of the Cuyahoga river and felt the location provided both protection and shipping access, making it the ideal location for the “capital city” for the Connecticut Western Reserve.

The ‘A’ in Cleaveland was dropped in 1831.