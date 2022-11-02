CLEVELAND (WJW) – The West Side Market will be celebrating its 110th birthday with a party on Wednesday, November 2.

The festivities include dozens of K-8 students from Campus International singing “Happy Birthday” and performing another musical number.

There will be a photo opp with a special Happy Birthday banner, free cake and donut cake pops (while supplies last) donated by new vendors White Flower Cake Shop and Jack Frost Donuts, and, of course, shopping deals!

Many vendors are offering customers a 10% discount all day long. A full list of those participating can be found below:

A&J Produce, Angelo Produce, Bohar Bakery, Boutros Brothers Produce, Christopher’s Bakery, City Roast Coffee and Tea, Crepe de Luxe, Czucraj Meats, D.W. Whitaker Meats, Ehab Produce, Foster’s Meats, Greg’s Produce, Harb’s Produce, Irene Dever Dairy, J&J Meats, Jack Frost Donuts, Jacob’s Oasis, Kate’s Fish, Kim Se, King’s Produce, Lucas Produce, Luca’s Produce, M&M Foods, Maple Valley Sugarbush & Farm, Market Import Store, Meister’s Foods, Mena’s Produce, Narrin’s Spice & Sauce, Nature’s Uncut, Ohio City Pasta, Orale, Pierogi Palace, Pizza di Bella, P-Nut Gallery, Reilly’s Irish Bakery, Sebastian’s Deli, Teresa’s Bakery, The Cheese Shop, The Home Pantry, Urban Herbs, Vera’s Bakery, West Side Market Café, White Flower Cake Shoppe, and Wiencek’s Meats

To learn more about the West Side Market and to plan a visit, click here.



