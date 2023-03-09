EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WJW) – Today the CEO of Norfolk Southern will testify before congress about the company’s safety record and what they plan to do to help East Palestine.

But first, he will apologize.

CEO Alan Shaw said he and Norfolk Southern will make things right after the train derailment in East Palestine affected so many people. In addition to an apology, the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee wants to hear from the company’s CEO on what plans Norfolk Southern has to address concerns – not only in East Palestine but company-wide after a string of derailments and other issues.

Shaw will start with prepared remarks that have already been released.

In those remarks there is first an apology:

“I am deeply sorry for the impact this derailment has had on the people of East Palestine, and surrounding communities, and I am determined to make it right.”

Shaw will also reiterate the company’s early pledge to be “committed to remediation and monitoring” and the commitment “to reimbursements and investments of more than $20 million” in East Palestine.

Shaw goes on to say that the company wants to do the right thing.

The Senate committee wants to know more about other derailments and safety issues that have plagued the company. Some committee members say Norfolk Southern put profits over safety

Several busloads of people concerned and upset over the chain of events will also be on capitol hill on Thursday and will hold a protest outside of the building.

The hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Stay with FOX 8 for the latest developments.