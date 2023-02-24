AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Legendary FOX 8 meteorologist Dick Goddard would have celebrated his 92nd birthday on Friday.
As a tribute to the Northeast Ohio icon, the city of Akron recognizes February 24 as ‘Dick Goddard Day.’
To celebrate, the community is invited to bring their pets to Barc Park on Memorial Parkway from 8 a.m. – 10 a.m.
Goddard was not only known for his forecasts and involvement in the annual Woollybear Festival, but also for his love for animals. Goddard’s animal advocacy included Goddard’s Law, which increased penalties for the abuse or neglect of companion animals.
Goddard died on Aug. 4 at the age of 89.
You can help celebrate his life and legacy by sharing photos of yourself with your pets on social media using the hashtag “#DickGoddardDay.”