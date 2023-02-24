AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Legendary FOX 8 meteorologist Dick Goddard would have celebrated his 92nd birthday on Friday.

As a tribute to the Northeast Ohio icon, the city of Akron recognizes February 24 as ‘Dick Goddard Day.’

To celebrate, the community is invited to bring their pets to Barc Park on Memorial Parkway from 8 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Paige Mueller (2), daughter of TV 8 sportcaster Jim Mueller, and Dick Goddard plot strategy for the third annual Woollybear Festival to be held at Birmingham, O. (Erie County) on Sunday, October 19th. Big parade begins at 1 P.M. followed by the fabulous “Woollybear 500” Caterpillar Race, caterpillar costume judging and all sorts of caterpillar cavortations. Proceeds go to the Florence Elementary P.T.G. (Photo: Cleveland Memory Project)

Our dog met Dick Goddard at a car dealer





My daughter met Dick Goddard for the first time and wasn’t very happy about his 10 day forecast







In 2013, Here is Marley as a puppy meeting Dick Goddard. So much joy in that smile and hug. He told me we have matching eyes, me and Marley. I thought that was so sweet.

Goddard was not only known for his forecasts and involvement in the annual Woollybear Festival, but also for his love for animals. Goddard’s animal advocacy included Goddard’s Law, which increased penalties for the abuse or neglect of companion animals.

Goddard died on Aug. 4 at the age of 89.

You can help celebrate his life and legacy by sharing photos of yourself with your pets on social media using the hashtag “#DickGoddardDay.”