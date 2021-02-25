Sold out! $2 million raised in the St Jude Dream Home ticket sell-a-thon

(WJW) Thank you Northeast Ohio. The St. Jude Dream Home ticket sell-a-thon for the beautiful $475,000 home in Olmsted Falls has sold out in forty-four minutes. We have raised over two million dollars for children battling cancer.

The 2,100 square foot home is located in Olmsted Falls and has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths.

Here is what you need to know about the sell-a-thon which also gives you the chance to win other great prizes.



Rendering of 2021 St. Jude Dream Home



Here are the most asked questions:

Questions Concerning Ticket Sales

1. How many tickets were sold? 22,000

2. How much is it to reserve a ticket: $100.00 each

3. Do I have to be 18 or older to reserve a ticket: Yes

4. Can I reserve a ticket in a business name: No

5.. Am I allowed to reserve multiple tickets: Yes. Ticket Limit: 50

6. Can a group of individuals buy a ticket? If so, do all of the names go on the ticket? A group of individuals may purchase a ticket; however, only one name may be listed on the ticket. Each prize will be awarded to only one (1) winner. The prize will be awarded to the eligible individual whose name appears first on the ticket. That individual is solely responsible for allocating the value of the prize among the purchasers.

7. When can I expect a receipt after purchasing my ticket: If you do not provide an email address during the time of purchase, you can expect to receive a mailed receipt within 5-10 business days. If you do provide an email during your purchase, you can expect a receipt within 48 hours. Please make sure you check your junk/spam folders.

8. Will I receive something in the mail for tax purposes or to claim as a deduction? The IRS has ruled that a payment for a raffle ticket is a tax-deductible charitable contribution only to the extent the amount of the payment exceeds the price of the ticket.

9. Who is eligible to participate? To be eligible to purchase a ticket, you must be at least 18 years old or the age of majority in your jurisdiction of residence, whichever is older as of the date of entry, and a living resident of the United States.

10· The following persons, and their employees and immediate family members, are not eligible to purchase a ticket: ·

Officers, directors, employees of ALSAC or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®

National Sponsors of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. Additionally, the following persons, and their employees and immediate family members, are not eligible to purchase a St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway ticket within the market where they are providing services:

· St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway media and prize sponsors.·

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway builders and developers. ·

Members of Epsilon Sigma Alpha

· St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway ticket outlets and seller. ·

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway auditors and accountants

11. How much of the proceeds actually go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital? All of the proceeds go directly to St. Jude.

Questions Concerning the Cleveland St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

1. Who is the builder of the 2021 Cleveland St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway?

Cleveland Custom Homes

2. What city is the house being built?

Olmsted Falls, Ohio

3. What neighborhood is the house being built?

Falls Glen

4. What is the estimated value of the house?

$475,000

5. What will the home feature this year?

· 3 Bedrooms

· 2.5 Bathrooms

· Rustic modern 2-story home. Vaulted kitchen/family room.

· Multi-purpose mudroom that includes a doggie spa.

· Bonus room. Screened in rear porch. Staircase wine-cellar and a basement craft room.

6. What is the square footage of the home?

Approximately 2,100 square ft.

Questions Concerning Other Prizes

2021 St. Jude Dream Home and additional prizes

What other prizes can I win if I reserve a ticket?

· Tickets reserved by Thursday, February 25 are eligible to win a Fiji Elite Hot Tub, courtesy of Litehouse Pools and Spas

· Early Bird Prize: Tickets reserved by the Early Bird deadline are eligible to win a 2021 Buick Encore or 2021 Ford Ecosport, courtesy of Nick Abraham Auto Mall

$10,000 shopping spree at Northeast Factory Direct

· Custom made St. Jude Thaddeus statue, courtesy of Milano Monuments

· $1,500 Mastercard or VISA gift card, courtesy of Apex Dermatology

· $1,500 Conrad’s Tire Express and Total Car Care gift certificate

· $1,500 VISA or Mastercard gift card, courtesy of Smiles by White

Questions Concerning the Giveaway

1. When is the Giveaway date?

Wednesday, May 12, 2021

2. Do I have to turn my physical ticket in order to claim a prize?

No. If you win a prize, someone from St. Jude will call you directly.

For the list of the rules and frequently asked questions click here.