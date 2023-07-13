CLEVELAND (WJW) — Local and federal authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for information on a dangerous fugitive whose arrest is an utmost priority.

Crime Stoppers, the U.S. Marshals Service, police officers in Cleveland and Cleveland Heights and the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority held a media briefing at 1 p.m. at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center.

They’re looking for Lorenzo Watson, a man who is wanted in a homicide and numerous felonious assaults.

Watson is a 56-year-old man who is described as standing 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing around 223 pounds.

According to authorities at the briefing, Watson was involved in a shooting on Superior Avenue in East Cleveland on June 11. The victim in that shooting was shot with a sawed-off shotgun.

“Due to the violent and reckless nature of these crimes, and the suspect’s relentless intention to do harm, the apprehension of the individual [is] paramount,” reads the release. “Crime Stoppers and the U.S. Marshals Service are offering a reward to anyone with information leading to his arrest.”

Authorities made it clear that if you see Watson, do not make contact, as he is dangerous. Make sure to call the police.

“We are reaching out for the public’s help in this matter. Watson is obviously an extremely dangerous individual. We highly recommend that you do not approach him, but rather call into one of the various tip lines,” Chris Snack of the United States Marshal Service said. “Any information you can give us would be greatly appreciated in this matter.”

Anyone who has information about Watson’s whereabouts is asked to contact police. Tippers are able to remain anonymous.