CLEVELAND (WJW) — Part of East 12th Street remained closed Monday after a reported gas leak, according to Cleveland Fire Department.

It was reported along East 12th Street between Chester and Euclid avenues, according to a tweet just after 2 p.m. Monday.

The fire department just after 4 p.m. on Monday reported that Dominion Energy shut off the gas line and that the situation was “stable and safe.”

East 12th Street will remain closed, however, for gas line repairs.

“Best to avoid this area for a few hours tonight,” the fire department wrote.