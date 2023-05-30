[In the player above, watch related coverage of a state prison inmate who escaped last week and was later found dead.]

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A Summit County jail inmate got loose in Akron, the county sheriff’s office reported.

At 8 a.m. Tuesday, Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies were transporting the inmate, Jason Lyle Conrad, to Summa Health White Pond Medical Center along Park West Boulevard when he escaped custody.

Jason Lyle Conrad (Summit County Sheriff’s Office)

Conrad was reportedly handcuffed and wearing a medical boot due to a previous injury but was able to remove the boot and run away after he was let out of the transport vehicle.

County sheriff’s deputies, state troopers and police officers from Akron, Fairlawn and Copley are assisting in the search.

Conrad is described as a white man standing 5-foot-9 and weighing about 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He has been charged with willfully fleeing, possession of drugs, trafficking in drugs and a parole violation.

Anyone with information on Conrad’s whereabouts is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 330-643-2181.