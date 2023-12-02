**Related Video Above: Browns Halloween fashion show 2023.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Despite feeling the burn during every play, tight end David Njoku says he continued to push through Cleveland Browns games following a fireside accident earlier this fall.

In a new interview posted on the Browns’ social media, the 27-year-old opened up for the first time about what led to the nighttime bonfire incident that left him with second-degree burns on his face and hands.

“I ran out of my normal lighter fluid that I use to soak the wood, so I used this other one. It was a spray instead of one that you pour,” Njoku said. “So when I lit it up, it just exploded. I saw the fire come from my wrist and just blow up in my face. I didn’t really feel the pain because it just happened so fast.”

Also in the video, University Hospitals’ Dr. Joseph Khouri explained Njoku’s injuries as being “a 17-18% total body surface area burn of second degree partial thickness,” saying it was “probably the most painful burn you can have.”

Njoku explained that despite the pain, he had no intention of missing the Oct. 1 game against the Baltimore Ravens, which he showed up for wearing a mask.

“Even putting that mask on and taking it off, bits and pieces of my skin and my face would be off,” he explained in vivid detail in the video.

While Njoku is well down the road of recovery now, the fiery incident has led him to want to raise awareness for the American Burn Association (ABA). Find out more about special T-shirts doing just that right here.