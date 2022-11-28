CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Cleveland, even without snow (at least for now). The tree is lit on Public Square and now The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority‘s Holiday Train is back in action.

Adding to the excitement of the guised up train experience is the fact that Mr. and Mrs. Claus and their little helpers (as seen in the photos below) could be along for the ride at any point.

You can also catch the First Family of Christmas in action on the RTA’s Holly Jolly Trolly, which is set to be at the following upcoming holiday events: Bright Lights, Reading Nights at the downtown Cleveland Public Library, the Holiday CircleFest at Wade Oval Park and Snow Day 2022 at the Northwest Neighborhood CDC.

Photo courtesy RTA/Facebook

The Claus’ were spotted on the Holiday Train for the first time yesterday. Plan your holiday-themed public transit ride right here