Hands-free cultivation of produce now on Northeast Ohio grocery store shelves

HUDSON, Ohio (WJW)– Even with face masks and social distancing in place, shopping for groceries can carry an added risk of exposure to the coronavirus.

But when it comes to the produce department, a local greenhouse is creating a safer option for consumers.

“When people started buying groceries and preparing to isolate themselves, stores had an issue, they needed product.”

Vice president of marketing Mark Chenoweth says it’s not only their catchy bright packaging that people are attracted to.

Fresh Local Produce, located in Hudson, operates in an automated, state-of-the-art facility, cultivating a variety of leafy-green lettuce, hands free.

Food safety manager Gina Frontino said, “It’s a fully-automated, robotic system, so the seeds are put in a gutter system and we don’t use soil, we use a roomful organic substrate that the seeds are grown in.”

The seeds are then automatically pushed onto a conveyer belt and into a cultivation room.

The two-acre growing facility has been in operation 24 hours a day since February. And the lettuce has a longer shelf-life, as it is free of pesticides or any chemicals, cut and shipped to stores within 24 hours of harvesting.

Frontino adds, “So the only time an employee is touching the lettuce is once it’s packaged.”

Chenoweth says, “Our sales have gone up significantly. They’ve more than doubled in just the past month. And we’re local, so product is available; there’s no supply issues with our product.”

Fresh local produce of Ohio products are being stocked at Acme fresh markets, Giant Eagle and Buhler’s fresh foods and are in stores in Ohio, Indiana and Pennsylvania.