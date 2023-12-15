*For previous coverage, watch above.

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — A former Shaker Heights police officer and his family could learn Friday if they’ll get to keep the K-9 that’s been with their family since 2018.

The Shaker Heights City Council is holding a special meeting at noon to decide whether to change an ordinance that prevents the city from retiring Igor and selling him to former officer Chad Hagan and his family.

Hagan recently left the Shaker Heights Police Department. He said he did it to be closer to home and his growing family.

The case has garnered attention from around the world, including from animal rights group PETA.

Igor has been in a kennel for more than two weeks, since the family had to surrender him.