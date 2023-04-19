***Video above: Unique ice cream flavors coming to Walmart***

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW) – Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream is gearing up to open its 100th store and it will be right here in Northeast Ohio.

The new location is coming to 19935 Center Ridge Road in Rocky River. The grand opening will be 11 a.m. Thursday morning.

According to Handel’s, the first 100 guests will receive free ice cream for a year. There will also be music, games, magic shows and raffles during the celebration.

“Ohio is the home state for Handel’s, so we are incredibly proud to expand the sweet legacy here in Rocky River,” said Morgan Rubin, general manager for the Rocky River location.

The new ice cream parlor will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Handel’s, which was founded in Youngstown in 1945, is projecting to open more than 40 locations this year.