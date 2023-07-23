**Related Video Above: Line forms in hopes of getting free ice cream for a year at Handel’s back in April.**

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream flavor has been named one of the top 100 most iconic ice creams in the world by TasteAtlas.

TasteAtlas is a digital travel guide combining personal recipes, food critic reviews and various research articles from all over the world.

What is Handel’s most iconic flavor? According to TasteAtlas, it’s butter pecan.

The guide had this to say about it:

“It combines rich, buttery ice cream with perfectly roasted and salted pecans, creating a delightful balance of texture and flavor that has been lauded by customers and critics alike.” -TasteAtlas

Handel’s butter pecan stood alongside gelato varieties from Italy, Argentina and Australia, a Brazilian ice cream characterized by its use of Amazonian fruits, and sorbets from Canada, among others.

Other U.S. winners to make the list included rocky road from Fenton’s Creamery — which claims to be the birthplace of rocky road — swiss orange chip from Swensen’s in San Francisco, and a chocolate sundae from Ghirardelli Icecream and Chocolate Shop, also in San Francisco. Page’s in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania also made the list for its vanilla soft serve.

While Handel’s can be found in 10 states across the nation, Youngstown is the flagship location.

Alice Handel created the frozen treat many have come to love in the summer of 1945 using fresh fruit from her backyard garden and personal recipes.

The complete list of the top 100 most iconic ice cream flavors can be found here.