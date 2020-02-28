Hand sanitizer and other cleaning products growing in demand amid coronavirus outbreak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) -- Purell sanitizer products are quickly growing in demand amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Akron based GOJO industries is the manufacturer behind Purell.

The company says they are seeing a bigger need for hand sanitizer, hand soap, hand sanitizing wipes and surface disinfectant spray.

As a result, they have increased production significantly.

Coronavirus aside, health experts have been urging proper hand washing as among the most effective ways to prevent the spread of any flu or virus.

"Typically, we do recommend hand washing as the preferred method particularly if your hands are dirty or soiled in any way, but if that's not the case and you don't have access to soap and water, then we would definitely recommend alcohol-based hand sanitizers as another way," said Avi Joseph, Epidemiologist for the Stark County Health Department.

GOGO industries says it is prohibited by the FDA from answering questions about off-label claims. A claim about the efficacy of Purell Hand Sanitizer against any specific virus, including coronavirus, would be an off label claim.

However, the company issued the following statement:

"While Covid-19 is a new strain of coronavirus, under the EPA's Emerging Pathogen guidance our Purell surface spray can be used to kill Covid-19 on hard, non-porous surfaces when used in accordance with the directions and a 1 minute contact time."

Aside from hand washing, health experts have been promoting other common sense ways to prevent the spread of any virus or the flu, including getting a flu shot and staying home if you feel ill.

