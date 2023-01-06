(WJW) — Doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center say Damar Hamlin’s breathing tube is out and he continues on the road to recovery, the Buffalo Bills shared in a tweet.

The team on Friday morning spoke to media to give updates about his progress. Watch it in the live video player above.

“His neurologic function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team,” the tweet said in part.

Doctors say the tube was removed overnight on Friday.

NFL Insider Ian Rapaport reports he’s also been speaking to his teammates throughout the morning.

The 24-year-old went into cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

In a much needed jolt of good news earlier this week, he communicated to his bedside nurse upon waking up Wednesday evening. Unable to speak because of an oxygen tube inserted in his mouth, he asked by writing on a pad of paper if the Bills had beaten the Bengals.

“The answer is yes, Damar, you won. You’ve won the game of life.” Dr. Timothy Pritts told reporters in a conference call from UCMC.

He was still listed Thursday in critical condition in the intensive care unit of UCMC. Aside from being able to communicate by writing, Hamlin has also been able to grip people’s hands.

“So we know that it’s not only that the lights are on. We know that he’s home. And it appears that all the cylinders are firing within his brain, which is greatly gratifying for all of us,” Pritts said. “He still has significant progress he needs to make, but this marks a really good turning point in his ongoing care.”

