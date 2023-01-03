(WJW) – The Hamlin family has released a statement of gratitude for the love and support shown toward Buffalo Bill’s safety Damar Hamlin.

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle during Monday night’s game, causing the NFL to suspend a pivotal game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time. We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words, and donations from fans around the Country,” the statement from Damar’s family said in part.

When the game was officially postponed, a GoFundMe for his charity “Chasing M’s” started circulating through social media.

The online toy drive fundraiser was started by Hamlin in 2020 with the then-goal of raising $2,500. Since his collapse, fans have raised more than $4 million as of Tuesday afternoon.

“We also want to acknowledge the dedicated first responders and healthcare professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who have provided exceptional care to Damar.

Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins after a completion in what appeared to be a routine, if violent, tackle. He got to his feet, appeared to adjust his face mask with his right hand, and then fell backward about three seconds later and lay motionless.

Medical personnel rushed out to the field and worked on him for several minutes giving him CPR and restoring his heartbeat.

“We feel so blessed to be part of the Buffalo Bills organization and to have their support. We also want to thank Coach Taylor and the Bengals for everything they’ve done.

The entire Bills sideline was on the field forming a circle around him and were seen praying for him.

“Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us. Please keep Damar in your Prayers. We will release updates as soon as we have them,” the Hamlin family said.