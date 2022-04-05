CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Broadway musical Hamilton is returning to Playhouse Square for a six-week stretch starting in December 2022.

Tickets will go on sale in late summer 2022 for the 48 performances of the musical at KeyBank State Theatre from Dec. 6 until Jan. 15, 2023.

Hamilton features a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway to tell the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton.

It’s said to have created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education – as a story of America then, told by America now.

Playhouse Square’s new KeyBank Broadway Series lineup will be announced next week.