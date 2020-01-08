Halsey bringing Manic World Tour to Blossom Music Center

Halsey performs onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp)

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW)– Halsey will be coming to Blossom Music Center on June 21 as part of her Manic World Tour.

The Grammy-nominated singer announced the North American leg of her tour on Wednesday. Other stops include Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl and Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado.

Halsey is known for songs like “Bad at Love,” “Without Me” and “Nightmare,” as well as her collaboration with The Chainsmokers, “Closer.”

CHVRCHES and Omar Apollo will open the show in Cuyahoga Falls. Tickets go on sale on Jan. 17 at livenation.com

41.191313 -81.560658