[Watch previous FOX 8 News coverage in the player above.]

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) – The suspect in a Halloween party shooting hosted at an Airbnb that left two teens dead and four others injured was arraigned Thursday and given a $5 million cash bond.

Cyrus J. Ellerbe, 22, was arrested Wednesday by the Mansfield Police Department and charged with murder, according to a press release.

Cyrus J. Ellerbe (Mansfield Division of Police)

Police responded just after 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 27 to the house at 810 Ferndale Avenue, after 911 calls on the shooting.

“I don’t know what’s going on, but there’s two people in my room that are shot. They’re bleeding. They’re bleeding bad,” one caller said.

Six teens were shot, ranging in age from 14 years old to 19 years old. A 17-year-old and an 18-year-old were pronounced dead at the scene.

Neighbors told FOX 8 News the home had been operating for years as a short-term rental through Airbnb. That night it appeared to have been rented by an adult for a party, they said.

Police said there were 50 people at the Halloween party, mostly teens, and that they found drugs inside the home.

WJW photo

WJW photo

Detectives with Mansfield Division of Police’s major crimes unit later identified Ellerbe as a suspect and arrested him Wednesday, after consulting with Richland County prosecutors.

On top of the $5 million cash bond, the Mansfield Municipal Court ordered that Ellerbe have no contact with the victims or victims’ families.