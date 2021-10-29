Halloween parade brings sweets and smiles to kids in MetroHealth hospital

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A packet of stickers, a little bit of candy and lots of good will are the right medicine at the right time for kids at a local hospital.

Staffers from around the MetroHealth Medical Center all took some time to dress up a bit. The hospital’s Halloween parade has been something they’ve done for years.

Normally, the children would be the one’s walking around, but instead, Halloween comes to their rooms. Think of it as GrubHub folks in Crocs and charging no fees.

“In past years, we paraded all throughout the hospital and the beauty of this program is it’s completely supported by the staff at the hospital.” Pediatric Wellness Center Director Jessica Chupmick said. “Our child life team and other teams come together to pass them out, which is a little different because of the restrictions now.”

Still, there are no restrictions on a child’s happiness.



Clive has been in MetroHealth for about a week and with Halloween this weekend, his mom said he was bummed thinking he would miss out.

“Yeah, we’ve been counting down to Halloween and his school’s Halloween party was today and he has to miss it so this was kind of fun for him.” said Clive’s mom, Danielle.

It’s kind of fun for the staff who do this every year too. Even in challenging years like this one, keeping the tradition going brings a lot of smiles.