CLEVELAND (WJW)– A Halloween bar crawl in Cleveland’s Warehouse District returns this year.

Bar Crawl Live is hosting the spooky events from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Oct. 23 and Oct. 30.

Tickets are $19.99, and include free entrance into the venues and specials on food and drinks.

Participating bars are Dive Bar, The Ivy, Barley House, Tomo Hibachi and Nightclub, Rumor, Velvet Dog and The Park Social Lounge.