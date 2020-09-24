Halloween 2020: A list of Northeast Ohio trick-or-treat times

Group of children and their parents playing trick or treat on Halloween.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Halloween is just around the corner and while festivities may look a little different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, some communities are still hosting trick-or-treat.

The Ohio Department of Health and Governor Mike DeWine recently released guidelines to help Ohioans safely celebrate amid the pandemic. They say decisions on whether to participate in Halloween festivities should be made by local communities, individuals, and parents/guardians.

FOX 8 has compiled a running list of trick-or-treat times for communities across Northeast Ohio. This list will be regularly updated as the holiday nears.

Northeast Ohio Trick-or-Treat Times:

Alliance

Saturday, October 31 from 5 – 7 p.m.

Ashland

Thursday, October 29 from 6 – 7 p.m.

If you wish to have trick or treaters visit your home, please turn on the outside porch light.

Aurora

Saturday, October 31 from 6 – 8 p.m.

Visit the City of Aurora website for the city’s Halloween safety rules.

Avon

Saturday, October 31 from 6 – 7:30 p.m.

The Lorain County Health Department has issued safety tips that all trick-or-treaters encouraged to follow. Click here to read those tips.

Avon Lake

Saturday, October 31 from 6 – 7:30 p.m.

The Avon Lake mayor is continuing to consult and follow the recommendations of local and state health officials. Any changes to the aforementioned trick-or-treat schedule will be posted on the City of Avon Lake’s website and social media platforms.

Bath Township

Sunday, October 25 from 3 – 5 p.m.

Bay Village

Saturday, October 31 from 6 – 8 p.m.

Bedford

Saturday, October 31 from 6 – 8 p.m.

The Bedford Police Department requests to not drive next to your children as they are trick or treating.

Berea

Harvest Festival 2020: Saturday, October 17 from 2 – 9 p.m.

Location: Coe Lake

The festival will feature a hayride, inflatables, hay maze, costume characters, trick-or-treat, magic show, food vendors, train ride, outdoor movie, fireworks and more. Free admission and parking.

Brecksville

Saturday, October 31 from 6 – 8 p.m.

Brimfield

Saturday, October 31 from 5 – 7 p.m.

Broadview Heights

Saturday, October 31 from 6 – 8 p.m.

Broadview Heights has released safety guidelines for children and parents to follow when trick-or-treating. Click here to read them.

Brunswick

Saturday, October 31 from 6 – 8 p.m.

Canton

Saturday, October 31 from 3 – 5 p.m.

Trick-or-treaters are asked to honor all safety and COVID-19 related restrictions, including wearing a mask (for breathing) and social distancing when and where required. Any houses not participating in trick-or-treat will not have their front lights on.

Chardon

Saturday, October 31 from 5 – 7 p.m.

City officials say trick-or-treat will not be canceled for inclement weather. Families should plan accordingly.

Clyde

Saturday, October 31 from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

COVID-19 rules apply. There will be no parade or costume judging.

Copley Township

Copley is not holding a Township-wide event for Trick-or-Treat this year but is, instead, encouraging neighborhoods to coordinate efforts to have a celebration their residents can support.

Halloween in the Park has also been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Coventry Township

Saturday, October 31 from 5 – 8 p.m.

Cuyahoga Falls

Saturday, October 31 from 6 – 8 p.m.

While trick-or-treat is currently scheduled for Halloween night, the city of Cuyahoga Falls is awaiting more guidance from the Summit County Health Department. An announcement will be made at a later date.

Cuyahoga Heights

Saturday, October 31 from 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Fairlawn

Due to COVID-19, Fairlawn will not be hosting a city-wide trick-or-treat this year.

Geneva

Sunday, October 25 from 4 – 6 p.m.

The city reminds parents to be safe and walk with your children.

Geneva-on-the-Lake

Sunday, October 25 from 4 – 6 p.m.

The city reminds parents to be safe and walk with your children.

Green

Saturday, October 31 from 6 – 8 p.m.

Please leave your porch light on if you are participating.

Harpersfield Township

Sunday, October 25 from 4 – 6 p.m.

The city reminds parents to be safe and walk with your children.

Hartville

Saturday, October 31 from 3 – 5 p.m.

Highland Heights

Highland Heights Halloween Candy Maze will take place on Saturday, October 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration deadline is 10/7/20.

Howland Township

Saturday, October 31 from 5 – 7 p.m.

City officials say trick-or-treat will continue unless there is a state restriction.

Huron

Saturday, October 31 from 5 – 7 p.m.

There will be no changes (weather or otherwise) to this date/time issued by the city.

Huron city officials understand that many neighborhood associations prefer to set their own dates/times. Neighborhood associations are responsible for notifying the city of your respective date/times in order for this information to be shared with safety services.

Jackson Township

Saturday, October 31 from 3 – 5 p.m.

Lake Township

Saturday, October 31 from 3 – 5 p.m.

Lakewood

Saturday, October 31 from 6 – 8 p.m.

The City of Lakewood will adhere to the Ohio Department of Health’s “Celebrating Halloween” guidance. Click here for more information.

Louisville

Saturday, October 31 from 3 – 5 p.m.

Those participating in trick-or-treat should leave their porch light on.

Mansfield

Thursday, October 29 from 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Leave your porch light on to participate.

Mentor

Saturday, October 31 from 6 – 8 p.m.

North Canton

Saturday, October 31 from 3 – 5 p.m.

North Olmsted

Saturday, October 31 from 6 – 8 p.m.

North Ridgeville

Saturday, October 31 from 6 – 7:30 p.m.

The Lorain County Health Department has issued safety tips that all trick-or-treaters encouraged to follow. Click here to read those tips.

North Royalton

Saturday, October 31 from 6 – 8 p.m.

Norton

Saturday, October 31 from 5 – 7 p.m.

Additional safety forces will be on patrol citywide during the designated trick-or-treat times. Additional safety recommendations from the Summit County Health Department will be issued in the next few weeks.

Norwalk

Saturday, October 31 from 4 – 6 p.m.

Halloween Parade: Participants should line-up at Main Street School at 2:30 p.m. for costume judging. The parade begins at 3 p.m. with awards to follow in Suhr Park.

Olmsted Falls

Saturday, October 31 from 6 – 8 p.m.

Painesville

Saturday, October 31 from 6 – 8 p.m. To participate, turn on your porch light.

Perry Township

Saturday, October 31 from 3 – 5 p.m.

Plain Township

Saturday, October 31 from 3 – 5 p.m.

Port Clinton

Saturday, October 31 from 4 – 6 p.m.

City of Sandusky

Saturday, October 31 from 5 – 7 p.m.

Shaker Heights

Saturday, October 31 from 6 – 7:30 p.m.

At this time, the City of Shaker Heights is planning to go forward with Halloween. However, the city will continue to follow CDC and Cuyhoga County Board of Health information and guidelines related to COVID-19 and, if needed, will make adjustments and/or issue safety tips related to trick-or-treating.

Solon

Saturday, October 31 from 6 – 8 p.m.

Solon has released trick-or-treat guidelines they want citizens to follow. Click here for more information.

Streetsboro

Saturday, October 31 from 6 – 8 p.m.

Strongsville

Saturday, October 31 from 6 – 8 p.m.

Parents are asked to accompany children on their rounds. If you don’t wish to participate, keep your porch light off. Safety guidelines are available here.

Vermilion

Saturday, October 31 from 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Wadsworth

Saturday, October 31 from 6 – 8 p.m.

Turn on your front porch light if you’d like to participate.

Wellington

Saturday, October 31 from 6 – 7:30 p.m.

