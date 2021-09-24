Hallmark releasing 41 new holiday movies starting next month

NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 05: American country music artist and Emmy-nominated television personality Kellie Pickler is seen hanging a Christmas ornament at the Gaylord Opryland Resort on November 5, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Status PR)

(WJW) –Hallmark is releasing 41 new holiday movies for the 2021 season.

The 24/7 programming begins Oct. 22 with Hallmark Channel’s “Countdown to Christmas” and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries “Miracles of Christmas,” according to a press release.

Also beginning Oct. 22 is “Movies & Mistletoe” on Hallmark Movies Now, a streaming service.

#CountdowntoChristmas arrives Oct 22 with all new holiday movies EVERY Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights at 8/7c! Retweet if you're ready for the holidays to officially begin! 🎄 Check back here for exciting movie updates & download the Hallmark Checklist App to set reminders! pic.twitter.com/AKvPDcMCVE — Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) September 22, 2021

Cast members in this year’s movies include Candace Cameron Bure, Danica McKellar, Jason Hervey, Lea Thompson and Christopher Lloyd.

Aside from movies, the line-up includes new installments of continuing movie franchises.

On Hallmark Channel, “The Nine Kittens of Christmas” is the follow-up to the 2014 movie “The Nine Lives of Christmas.”

Last year viewers were introduced to the Mitchell family in “The Christmas House” and they’ll be able to see their journey continue with “The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls.”

For much more, including a list of movies, click here.