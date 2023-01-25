CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — The Hall of Fame Village will be the host site for two United States Football League teams for the league’s upcoming second season.

The Pittsburgh Maulers and New Jersey Generals will begin season play on April 23 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, according to a news release. The North Division Playoff Game in late June and USFL Championship Game in July will also be at the stadium, at dates and times to be announced later.

“The USFL is excited that the Pittsburgh Maulers and the New Jersey Generals will practice and play games in Canton during the 2023 regular season,” Daryl Johnston, the league’s executive vice president of football operations, is quoted in the release. “The outstanding regional support we received during our first postseason from football fans in Ohio and Pennsylvania, including the great city of Pittsburgh, coupled with our successful partnership with the Hall of Fame Village, led to this moment.”

Fans can pre-register for tickets in Canton via Ticketmaster or theUSFL.com. Deposits cost $25.

The USFL, which had its inaugural season last year, is the first major professional spring football league to have a second season in nearly 40 years, according to the release.

League officials intend to place all teams in their namesake markets. The league previously announced the Birmingham Stallions and New Orleans Breakers would be hosted in Birmingham, and the Memphis Showboats and Houston Gamblers would be hosted in Memphis.

Ray Horton, the Maulers’ new head coach, said the move to Canton is a way to build a regional fan base.

“Because I’ve been a defensive coach for both the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, I know how passionate football fans are in Western Pennsylvania and Northeast Ohio,” Horton is quoted in the release. “As the USFL works to eventually move the Maulers into Pittsburgh, playing the 2023 regular season games in Canton presents an incredible opportunity for fans throughout the region to check us out and see first-hand the high-quality professional football being played in the USFL. My staff and I are working tirelessly to build a championship-caliber team, so we’re excited about having fans visit the Pro Football Hall of Fame stadium to have a fun time and hopefully become lifelong Maulers fans.”