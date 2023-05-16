CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Hall of Fame Village in Canton has announced that it will be adding a new amusement ride to its Play-Action Plaza this summer.

The newest football-themed attraction named ‘Spike It’ will be a 40-foot-tall drop tower ride emulating the classic touchdown celebration.

The ride starts by hoisting riders skyward, pausing at the top, and then spiking them back towards the ground until the magnetic brakes ultimately slow the ride at the end.

Six people can experience this sensation of weightlessness and rapidly changing forces at a time.

“Spike It” will join the Red Zone giant wheel and Forward Pass zipline at Play-Action Plaza.

The Red Zone giant wheel features 20 gondolas that rotate nine stories high.

The Forward Pass zipline lets riders soar through the air like a pass from quarterback to wide receiver.

The Village is dedicated to making legendary moments for fans throughout its six venues and is centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton.

You can get tickets here.