Hall of Fame game, enshrinement ceremony canceled, reports

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – The Pro Football Hall of Fame Game that was set to kick off the NFL preseason has been canceled sources tell FOX 8.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted about the cancellation.

The Dallas Cowboys-Pittsburgh Steelers preseason opener at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 6 is being canceled and the Hall of Fame's enshrinement ceremony on Aug. 8 is being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, league sources told ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 25, 2020

The Dallas Cowboys and the Pittsburgh Steelers were scheduled to play Aug. 6 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, which holds 23,000 people. The enshrinement was scheduled for two days later.

Gov. Mike DeWine had previously said he didn’t think the game would be able to be held with fans because of the ban on mass gatherings, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Schefter reports the game and enshrinement ceremony will be moved to 2021.

The Cowboys and Steelers, who were scheduled to play in this year’s preseason opener, now are expected to play in the 2021 Hall of Fame game next summer, per sources. The HOF enshrinement ceremony also is expected to be held then.https://t.co/1dGl2DX2iq — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 25, 2020

This will mark the first time the NFL has had to cancel an event on its calendar because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame reports it expects more details after the NFL owners conference call Thursday.

It’s not clear who ultimately made the decision.

We’ll keep you updated as this story develops.