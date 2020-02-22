Hair salon hosts fundraiser to benefit Norton cheerleader recovering from cardiac arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WADSWORTH, Ohio (WJW) -- They never met Emma Pfouts and don’t even know her family, but were profoundly moved by her ordeal and wanted to do something to help the family.

On Friday night, Steve and Geri Good, the owners of Bellezza Avanti Spa & Salon in Wadsworth held a fundraiser and raffle.

One-hundred percent of the proceeds from every haircut, facial, chair massage and mini-manicure is going to Emma’s family.

“I can’t imagine, it’d be extremely difficult to have to go through,” said Steve Good.

“Because we have two daughters,” added Geri Good, “Just to imagine them going to a dance to have fun, and have something like that happen is really hard to think about.”

The Norton High School cheerleader collapsed during homecoming this past fall from a severe asthma attack that lead to cardiac arrest and a coma.

Her parents were told she wouldn’t survive the night, walk, talk or have normal brain function, but months later the teenager continues to defy the odds.

She is still hospitalized at Akron Children’s Hospital where she celebrated her 17th birthday on February 19, and she has a long way to go, but she is awake and alert.

“One of the things we prayed the most about, was that her personality would be there and it is coming through. I mean she is spunky, she is quirky, you can see it in her smiles and her laughs and she remembers things,” said Christina Weigand, Emma’s mother.

The entire staff wore “We roar with Emma” t-shirts, and local businesses donated items for deluxe baskets to be raffled off.

Some customers came out because they too were inspired by Emma’s progress.

“I myself have a 26-year-old totally disabled son,” said Joy Rebillot, who is also a nurse, “It’s a total miracle.”

Everyone at the salon Friday night says they are praying for Emma, following her updates closely and believe she will be healthy, whole and back home very soon.

“We believe she’ll get back to full recovery and everybody in the community loves her whether they know her or not and we just wish them all the best,” said Geri Good.

Any donations made after the cut-a-thon will be delivered directly to Emma’s family.

