‘Had enough’: Rally’s night shift workers walk out, leave sign explaining reasons why

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WJW) — Hungry fast food customers were surprised to learn no one was there to take their order Saturday night, after every worker on shift at an Indiana Rally’s reportedly walked out.

“We just came here to order some food, no one came to the window,” one potential customer told WHAS 11 News out of Louisville. “We had a lady come through saying they walked out, upset about something.”

A note, reportedly signed by “the manager who’s had enough,” explained that conditions were unsanitary and workers weren’t paid enough.

“Due to the constant roach and rat infestation and low staff and health code violations, I and the entire night crew quit,” the taped up sign said in part.

The local county health department told WHAS the location has had issues in the past, and that they planned to visit Monday.

This is not the first fast food worker walkout this year. Notably, employees at a Lincoln, Nebraska, Burger King left a note on their franchise’s sign, saying: “We all quit. Sorry for the inconvenience.”

Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc., which owns Rally’s, has still not responded for comment.