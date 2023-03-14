CLEVELAND (WJW) – It may look like an ordinary house from the outside, but for one deserving family, it’s now a “home.”

Habitat for Humanity dedicated a new home on Grandview Avenue in Cleveland on Tuesday.

It’s the first “all union” built home, made possible through more than $250,000 in donations from members of the Construction Employers Association, members of the Construction, Building and Trades Council and their affiliates.

This two-story home in Cleveland’s Buckeye neighborhood will welcome Sierra Gaughan and her family.

“What it means for Sierra and her family, not just a safe space, but really a home. This is where birthdays will be celebrated, this is where holidays will happen, this is where homework will get done… that is home,” said Alyssa Hernandez, director of community development.

Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity has helped more than 300 homeowners and more than 1,000 children have a safe place to live.