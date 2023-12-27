(WJW) – Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who has spent years behind bars for her role in her mother’s murder, is scheduled to be released from prison on Thursday.

In 2016, she was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to the murder of her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard.

The case made national headlines, sparking documentaries and a limited series drama.

Attorneys say Gypsy’s mother abused and isolated her for years, forcing her to use a wheelchair and undergo unnecessary medical procedures.

According to investigators, in 2015, Gypsy arranged for her online boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, to kill her mother at their family home in Springfield, Missouri. They were both arrested days later in Wisconsin.

Godejohn was sentenced to life in prison.

Back in September, the Missouri Department of Corrections confirmed that Gypsy would be released early on parole Thursday, Dec. 28.

In a recent interview with People, the now 32-year-old says she regrets her mother’s murder.

“Nobody will ever hear me say I’m glad she’s dead or I’m proud of what I did,” she told People. “I regret it every single day.”

As FOX 8 previously reported, after being released, Gypsy hopes to meet pop star Taylor Swift at the Kansas City Chiefs game on Dec. 31, three days after her scheduled release.