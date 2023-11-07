**Related Video Above: Cinemark hosted Taylor Swift Eras Tour parties

(WJW) – Gypsy Blanchard, who has been serving years in prison for her role in her mother’s murder, hopes to meet one of the biggest pop stars in the world when she gets out next month.

She was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to the murder of her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard.

The case made national headlines, sparking documentaries and a limited series drama.

Attorneys say Gypsy’s mother abused and isolated her for years, forcing her to use a wheelchair and undergo unnecessary medical procedures.

According to investigators, in 2015, Gypsy arranged for her online boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, to kill her mother at their family home in Springfield, Missouri. They were both arrested days later in Wisconsin.

Godejohn was sentenced to life in prison.

Back in September, the Missouri Department of Corrections confirmed that Gypsy would be released early on Dec. 28.

According to reports by TMZ, Gypsy and her husband have tickets to the Kansas City Chiefs game on Dec. 31, three days after her scheduled release.

At the game, according to TMZ, she hopes to meet Taylor Swift, whose appearances at Chiefs games have made headlines since rumors of the star’s relationship with Travis Kelce started earlier in the season.

If it doesn’t pan out, Gypsy told TMZ she plans on buying tickets to Swift’s show in New Orleans next October.