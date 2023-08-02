MONTECITO, California (WJW) – Actress Gwyneth Paltrow has partnered with Airbnb to provide a unique opportunity for one lucky traveler.

The 50-year-old actress recently revealed that she will be opening up her guest house in Montecito, California, to offer an exclusive one-night stay experience.

Paltrow, also the founder of Goop, shared the news in an Instagram video.

“Loneliness is a human condition, but in the past few years, increased isolation and our lack of community has made our lives even more fragmented,” she wrote in the post.

In the Instagram video, Paltrow gives a tour of the home, highlighting a fully equipped kitchen for enjoying professionally crafted meals with Paltrow and her husband, Brad Falchuk.

US actress Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband writer/producer Brad Falchuk arrive for the Netflix premiere of “The Politician” at the DGA theatre in New York City on September 26, 2019. (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Additionally, the guest will have access to a wine cellar and a pool surrounded by nature, offering breathtaking views.

“While we may begin as strangers, I hope we’ll find connections and commonalities over a delicious meal. Lay by the pool, go on one of my favorite hikes,” she wrote in the post.

“Whether you’re seeking a place for unexpected connection or for well-deserved solitude and reflection, when you come to stay, I hope you’ll get as much joy out of the home as I do. Plus, I’ve loaded up your stay with some of my favorite goop essentials to nourish your body, mind and soul,” the listing states.

For those interested in this extraordinary experience, the listing will be available for request on Tuesday, August 15, at 1pm EST.

The one-night stay is scheduled for Saturday, September 9th.

