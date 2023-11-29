(WJW) – There’s going to be a wedding in Flavortown!

Guy Fieri announced over the weekend that his son, Hunter, has found his bride.

Hunter proposed over the Thanksgiving holiday. He posted a picture of the moment he popped the question on Instagram.

“Coming soon…Mr. & Mrs.Fieri ♥️ #blessed” he wrote.

The bride-to-be is pickleball pro Tara Bernstein.

“You two are made for each other. Welcome to the family, Tara,” Fieri wrote in a separate post.

Hunter and Tara both responded to the post.

“Love you so much dad!” Hunter wrote.

“Love you so much! Grateful for our families,” Tara said.

Hunter is Guy Fieri’s oldest child.

MIAMI BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 24: Guy Fieri with son Hunter Fieri at Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives Live during the South Beach Wine and Food Festival on February 24, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Manny Hernandez/Filmmagic)

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – FEBRUARY 19: (L-R) Television personality Guy Fieri poses with his son Ryder Fieri prior to the 2023 NBA All Star Game between Team Giannis and Team LeBron at Vivint Arena on February 19, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Hunter has grown up in the public eye, making appearances on his dad’s shows, “Guys Grocery Games” and “Diners Drive-Ins & Dives.”

Guy previously spoke to PEOPLE about Tara.

“[She has] good values and is just a really great person so I couldn’t be happier for Hunter. This is a big deal. To see him this happy and also to see him have a partner that is as driven as he is, it’s perfect.”

No date for the big event has been shared, but we’re sure the menu will be incredible.