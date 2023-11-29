(WJW) – There’s going to be a wedding in Flavortown!
Guy Fieri announced over the weekend that his son, Hunter, has found his bride.
Hunter proposed over the Thanksgiving holiday. He posted a picture of the moment he popped the question on Instagram.
“Coming soon…Mr. & Mrs.Fieri ♥️ #blessed” he wrote.
The bride-to-be is pickleball pro Tara Bernstein.
“You two are made for each other. Welcome to the family, Tara,” Fieri wrote in a separate post.
Hunter and Tara both responded to the post.
“Love you so much dad!” Hunter wrote.
“Love you so much! Grateful for our families,” Tara said.
Hunter is Guy Fieri’s oldest child.
Hunter has grown up in the public eye, making appearances on his dad’s shows, “Guys Grocery Games” and “Diners Drive-Ins & Dives.”
Guy previously spoke to PEOPLE about Tara.
“[She has] good values and is just a really great person so I couldn’t be happier for Hunter. This is a big deal. To see him this happy and also to see him have a partner that is as driven as he is, it’s perfect.”
No date for the big event has been shared, but we’re sure the menu will be incredible.