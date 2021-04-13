Guy Fieri helps raise $25M for restaurant workers impacted by coronavirus pandemic

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 26: Guy Fieri attends the 2019 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Field on April 26, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

(WJW) — Cook and Food Network star Guy Fieri helped to raise nearly $25 million for restaurant workers in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund (RERF), with Fieri’s help the organization was able to help more than 43,000 restaurant workers who suffered financially during the COVID-19 crisis.

The organization says that this would not have been possible without the generous support of over 15,000 individual donors and more than 50 companies and organizations.

“Together, we raised more than $21.5 million for RERF and showed the nation just how important restaurant workers are to our industry and the communities where we work and live,” the RERF wrote on their website.

CBS News reports that, in total, the fund raised close to $25 million.

In an interview with the news outlet, Fieri said the impacts of the pandemic had been difficult for him, however, he knew there were other industry members who were in far worse situations.

“You know, so many people work in the restaurant industry in multiple jobs, second jobs, single moms, single parents, students, retirees. And the restaurant industry is massively important to our communities,” Fieri told CBS News. “And so, when I saw this coming, I said, ‘We got to do something to get some money to these folks.”

The RERF is providing impacted restaurant workers with one-time $500 grants. The organization says the grants are being provided to restaurant workers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.