AVON, Ohio (WJW) — An unknown suspect fired multiple gunshots outside a Colorado Avenue restaurant early Friday.

The shots were fired just before 1 a.m. on Friday in the parking lot of Mulligan’s Pub & Grille, according to an employee who called 911, according to a news release from Avon Police Department Chief Daniel Fischbach.

Responding officers “secured the area” but didn’t locate the suspect, who had already fled the area.

Police did not report any injuries on Friday.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact Detective David Lisy at 440-934-1234 or dlisy@avonpd.com.