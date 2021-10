CLEVELAND (WJW) – Multiple law enforcement sources tell the FOX 8 I-Team that officers scoured a section of Cleveland’s west side after a report of gunshots fired at recruits on the training range.

The incident was reported at 9:29 p.m. Thursday.

According to several sources, about 20 to 30 shots were fired at new recruits and training officers at the range off of West 58th Street.

No injuries were reported.