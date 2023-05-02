WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WJW) — A man accused of firing a gun in the parking lot of an apartment complex early Tuesday has been jailed.

City police responded to Willoughby Hills Towers along Chardon Road after 911 callers reported multiple gunshots were fired in the parking lot.

Officers “arrived within minutes,” according to a Tuesday Facebook post. They found the 33-year-old man identified by the 911 callers, who was carrying a firearm. Multiple spent shell casings were also found nearby.

He was arrested and taken to jail, pending charges. His identity was not released.

No one was injured.

“However, WHPD takes incidents like this seriously, as a bullet could easily go through a wall and injure an innocent person,” reads the post. “We can’t say enough about the bravery and professionalism of our officers; both in their quick response and removal of this threat to our community.”