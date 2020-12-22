Guns thrown from car during Akron police chase

AKRON (WJW)- A man is behind bars after Akron police say he led them on a chase Monday involving firearms.

Shortly before 1 p.m. officers were called to a home in the 200 block of Grand Avenue for a suspicious person.

According to Akron police, when they arrived on the scene officers spotted a maroon vehicle with at least three people inside, sitting in front of the home.

When officers attempted to do a traffic stop, the driver of the car, who police identify as Angelo Rogers, took off and led them on a chase.

Police say during the pursuit, two guns, which were described as an AK-style rifle and a loaded 9mm handgun, were tossed out of the window. The chase ended when Rogers pulled over. Two other males inside the car took off from the passenger side. Angelo Rogers was arrested.

The case remains under investigation.

Read the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: