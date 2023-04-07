CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is searching for suspects in the deadly shooting of a teenager.

According to police around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to the 8000 block of Golden Ave. for a report of shots fired.

Police say officers found two shooting victims in separate locations.

A 17-year-old was hospitalized for a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police say a 19-year-old was slumped over in a car. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Preliminary evidence indicates the victims were with a group of teens and getting into a car when they were shot.

There is no information on suspects currently.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464. Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME and a cash reward of up to $5,000.00 may be available.