CLEVELAND (WJW) — A shooting at a residence in Cleveland’s Henritze Avenue neighborhood left one man dead and two others injured, according to police.

The incident happened on Sunday around 6:30 p.m. when officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 3500 block of Henritze Avenue.

The I-Team first reported the incident Sunday.

Upon arrival, officers found a 26-year-old male lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at MetroHealth Medical Center a short time later.

Officers also discovered a second victim, a 71-year-old male, inside the residence with a gunshot graze wound to his head. He was transported to the hospital for treatment. A third victim, another 26-year-old male, arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his foot.

According to police, a verbal altercation between the victims, the suspect, and multiple other people at the residence led to the shooting. The suspect, a 38-year-old male, fired several rounds and then fled the scene in a vehicle, police say.

No arrests have been made.