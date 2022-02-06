Gunman killed 4, then self in Texas: Police

Officers in Goose Creek conducted a welfare check and found the dentist and one other person dead from apparent suicide. (Getty Images)

CORSICANA, Texas (AP) — Police in Texas say a gunman killed four members of his own family, including a child, before fatally shooting himself as officers approached.

Corsicana Police Chief Robert Johnson told the Corsicana Daily Sun on Saturday that one shooting was reported overnight in Corsicana, about 50 miles south of Dallas.

The second shooting was discovered by authorities in Frost, about 20 miles west of Corsicana.

Johnson said authorities tracked the suspect’s vehicle using GPS and the monitoring service shut off its engine.

Johnson says officers found 41-year-old Kevin Milazzo inside the vehicle with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themselves, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support at 1-800-273-8255. Starting on July 16, 2022, U.S. residents can also be connected to the Lifeline by dialing 988. For more about risk factors and warning signs, visit the organization’s official website.