*Above video is previous coverage of a double homicide in Akron*

Akron, Ohio (WJW) — A 33-year-old man was “murdered” Friday night, according to Akron police.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 800 block of Beardsley Street and found a male victim with apparent gunshot wounds,according to Lieutenant Michael Miller.

The victim, who was critically injured, was transported to the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased, Milled said.

Police said they arrested 21-year-old Thomas Ellis who was standing outside of a nearby house where he was arrested. A handgun was found on Ellis police said. “Ellis was taken into custody without incident and transported to the police station, where a team of detectives met him,” Miller added.

“Based on the information and evidence gathered, including a later admission, Ellis was charged with Murder and Felonious Assault in connection to the fatal shooting that investigators believe stemmed from an altercation between the two men days prior,” Miller said.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending further investigation and official notifications.