CLEVELAND (WJW) – Gunfire rang out in a crowd and a bullet shattered a police cruiser window with officers inside early Sunday, the FOX 8 I-Team has learned.

The officers were not injured but police confirm the bullet damaged the window of the cruiser. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. near a gas station at East 55th Street and Woodland Avenue.

The cruiser was towed. So far no arrests have been made and detectives are investigating. FOX 8 will update this story as more is learned.

“It reinforces to me how dangerous and violent the streets have become especially in certain neighborhoods,” said Cleveland Councilman Mike Polensek. “I keep saying at city hall, do folks really understand the severity of the problem.”

Taxpayers, crime victims and business owners have repeatedly reached out to the I-Team calling for more officers on the streets.

Police union president Jeff Follmer says there simply aren’t enough officers and the “streets are getting more dangerous.”

The city is down over 200 officers. There are a total of 1,276 officers, which Polensek says is one more officer than the city had 100 years ago.

“At 1 in the morning, why is a large crowd at a gas station?” Councilman Richard Starr (D-5th Ward) said. “This situation could have been worse with officers shot in the line of duty.”

Starr wants to take action on limiting large crowds of people hanging out very late at night.

“This is why we have to do something differently,” Starr said. “I am planning to connect with the chairman of the safety committee to find out what we can implement.”