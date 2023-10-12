PAINESVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A 58-year-old man is in jail, accused of firing several gunshots at another man early Thursday, prompting a SWAT standoff in Lake County.

The Lake County SWAT team activated just after 3 a.m. and responded to the shooting scene near the intersection of Oakwood Boulevard and Shady Lane, according to a Thursday news release from Sheriff Frank Leonbruno.

A caller said the suspect shot at him several times during a dispute. Witnesses later corroborated it was a handgun. The suspect then retreated into a trailer and refused to talk to deputies, according to the release. The area was evacuated.

Negotiators made multiple attempts to talk to the man, but got no response. SWAT officers then approached the trailer using an armored vehicle and broke a window, according to the release. The suspect then started talking to negotiators and “soon surrendered peacefully,” it reads.

There were no reports of injuries from gunfire, but the sheriff’s office encourages nearby residents to report any property damage.

The man is now in the Lake County jail, according to the release. As of Thursday afternoon, he did not appear on the jail’s roster or have charges listed in local court records.