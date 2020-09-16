Gunfire exchanged during music video hits 10-year-old boy in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Division of Police continues to investigate the shooting of a 10-year-old boy.

It happened Tuesday at about 5 p.m. on East 117th Street near Luke Avenue.

Police said a group of people, who were recording a music video on the corner, exchanged gunfire with occupants of a car.

The victim was shot in the back. He remains at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital.

Two men, ages 18 and 20, were arrested in connection with the shooting.

