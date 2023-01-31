CLEVELAND (WJW) — Gunfire was reported at an apartment building directly across from Cleveland State University, according to an alert sent to students.

It happened just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Milton Manor Apartments, 2344 Prospect Ave. E., just across from the CSU campus.

Police were on-scene Tuesday morning and had a suspect “contained,” according to the alert. Students at the time were urged to stay away from the area.

Prospect Avenue between East 22nd and East 24th streets, including the Prospect Garage, was closed to traffic.

Just after 11:30 a.m., the road and garage were reopened and police cleared the scene.

“Police have resolved the emergency,” reads a later alert sent by the university. “Resume normal activity.”

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.