Gun range owner shoots, kills suspected burglar in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CNN)– A South Philly gun range owner shot and killed a suspected burglar inside his business early Tuesday morning, according to KYW. It happened around 4:15 a.m. at Firing Line, Inc., at 1532 S. Front St. in Pennsport.

“He was inside of his gun shop overnight because someone had attempted to break in over the past few days,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Philadelphia Police say a group of three or four men used bolt cutters to cut the lock to the gate and force open the door. They made their way to the second floor, where the 67-year-old owner was armed and waiting, after seeing the men on his surveillance camera.

“One of the males pointed a gun at the owner, and that’s when the owner of the gun shop, who was in possession of one of his guns, fired several shots, striking the one male at least one time in the head,” Small said.

Police say a gun range owner in Philadelphia, Pa. shot and killed a burglar inside his business, Firing Line, Inc., on June 2, 2020. (Credit: Trang Do/KYW via CNN)

Police recovered a semi-automatic handgun near the man.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene. The others ran away. Another man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder showed up to Jefferson Hospital in Center City a short time later. Investigators are working to determine if he was involved in the burglary.

Nothing was taken. Police say the owner is shaken, but is OK and was interviewed by homicide detectives.

