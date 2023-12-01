EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – The Fox 8 I-Team has learned of another case of suspects in a stolen car, pointing a gun at officers and leading police on a long chase.

The latest case happened Thursday evening around 10:05 p.m. when two off-duty officers were in the Euclid Municipal parking lot behind the police department when two vehicles entered the area driving at a high rate of speed.

“The officers were getting ready to go home when two vehicles were honking their horns and chasing each other in the parking lot,” Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer told the I-Team. “The one vehicle, a black SUV, drove past the officers, and a passenger in the back seat behind the driver rolled down the window and pointed a handgun at the off-duty officers.”

The chief said the off-duty officers were not in uniform at the time.

“Both vehicles then fled, and our on-duty officers pursued the vehicles,” the chief said. “The one vehicle they were chasing was operating with lights turned off and multiple passengers were hanging out the windows waving unknown items at the officers.”

The chief added the suspects were driving more than 100 miles per hour and the pursuit was eventually called off in Cleveland due to safety concerns.

The vehicle was recovered by East Cleveland police early Friday morning. Meyer says the vehicle had been reported stolen from East Cleveland. A 15-year-old juvenile was taken into custody and charges are pending.

The case remains under investigation and more arrests are expected.

“We are so thankful no one was injured,” Meyer said. “This is just another reminder of this brazen, completely out of control dangerous behavior of juveniles we have been seeing the last several months.”